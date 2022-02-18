GTA Online's Latest Update Is All About Military-Grade Vehicles

While some of GTA Online's players are content driving around in their turbo-charged super cars, others want a bit more bang under the hood, not meaning horsepower. This week's GTA Online update offers them the chance to get just that, with hefty discounts on the game's Vehicle Workshops and Imani Tech car upgrades.

Details on this week's GTA Online update can be found on the Rockstar Newswire or down below.

Custom cars for cheap

Two Imani Tech upgrades, the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer are discounted this week.

Anyone who has signed on with Franklin and purchased a Celebrity Solutions Agency can take advantage of some deep discounts when it comes to customizing cars. Getting a Vehicle Workshop for the agency is 30% cheaper. Two Imani Tech upgrades, a Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer, are also discounted by 25%.

More buck for your bang

Players can also pick up the Weeny Issi for free this week.

If purchasing a Vehicle Workshop breaks the bank, players can earn cash fast thanks to this week's bonus rewards. Completing The Vespucci Job, which has players drive a Weeny Issi through the streets and alleys of Los Santos, pays out three times as much cash and XP this week. Vehicle Cargo sales are also a bit more lucrative this week, giving players an extra 50% cash and XP with each sale.

Those averse to some of GTA Online's standard work can let their cars earn for them instead. Open Wheel Races will give players three times the usual rewards until February 23 while Time Trials pay out double.

Freebies and discounts

Other deals are always out there, and in GTA Online this week, players can get high-end racecars or the bike of their dreams for cheap. A full list of this week's discounts and deals in GTA Online can be found below.