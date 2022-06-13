GTA Online: Is The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Worth It?

GTA Online is still vastly popular in 2022 and attracts new players every single day. Whether it's because the allure of Los Santos is still as potent as it was in 2013 or the new current-generation upgrades, newcomers have been flocking to the online world as of late. One of the biggest questions that most players have when first starting up a new character, aside from the obvious ones, is whether or not the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack is worth it. This starter pack comes with up to $10 million worth of property and other items but this is only if players were to buy everything included separately. Some of the items you will receive in the pack won't ever be used and you can't trade them in either.

As such, it's worth wondering whether the starter pack is actually worth it to jumpstart your career in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games claims the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack is the fastest way to begin your career of criminality in the online world, that very well could be simple marketing fodder. To find out what's inside the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and see if it's worth your real-life money, keep reading below.

Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack contents

We'll begin by listing all of the property that's available when you buy the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. All of this will become unlocked in-game whenever you purchase the pack. If you're buying it included with an edition of GTA Online, then it will be available as soon as you start a new character. Instructions on how to claim the pack's contents will show up on screen whenever you launch GTA Online after the installation of the pack.

Properties

Maze Bank West Executive Office

Paleto Forest Gunrunning Bunker

Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory

Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse

1561 San Vitas Street Apartment

1337 Exceptionalists Way

The Coquette Classic in GTA Online

10 Car Garage Vehicles

Dune FAV

Maibatsu Frogger

Enus Windsor

Obey Omnis

Coquette Classic

Turismo R

Pegassi Vortex

Huntley S

Western Zombie Chopper

Banshee Weapons, Clothing & Tattoos

Compact Grenade Launcher

Marksman Rifle

Compact Rifle

Stunt Race & Import / Export Outfits, Biker Tattoos

Money

GTA$1,000,000 Bonus Cash

All in all, there are close to two dozen pieces of property and other items that come with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. The items are meant to give brand new players a way to skip out the grind that accompanies the start of GTA Online. Giving players vehicles, weapons, properties, and straight cash allows them to get started with the more enjoyable aspects of the online game rather than spending time saving up cash to buy similar items that come in the pack.

This all sounds good and well, but are the items you're getting actually worth it?

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack worth it?

The Obey Omnus is one of the included vehicles in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

The worth of this pack ultimately comes down to each individual player. While that's a cookie-cutter answer, it's true for this pack in particular. As of right now, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack can be bought separately on Xbox Live and Steam for $10. There are also editions of GTA V and Online you can purchase for around $15 that include the starter pack. At that price point, it's hard to say that the starter pack isn't worth it for a new player. For $10, you're receiving $1 million GTA$, a plethora of vehicles, a dozen properties, and starter weapons and clothes. If we want to dig a little deeper, though, we will see that not all of the content in the pack is going to be useful.

Kicking things off are the useful bits of content. This begins with the Maze Bank West Executive Office. Having this by itself might make the starter pack worth the money, as this gives you access to a CEO's office right out of the gate. This office can save hours of grinding and saving money in GTA Online. You're given the ability to run Special Cargo jobs within the first hour of playing as well as a place to customize and make your own. The West Executive Office is usually worth around $1 million but it can pay for itself in a matter of hours if players run it correctly.

Also included in the properties is the Great Chapparal Bike Clubhouse, which is a solid spot for newcomers to store their bikes. There's also the Counterfeit Cash Factory, which will need to be upgraded slightly in order to make it profitable but it offers players a way to earn extra money without having to buy or set it up themselves. That's all a new player could ask for in GTA Online. Rounding out the properties list is the low-end apartment, which will be out-grown in a day or two, and the 10-car garage on Exceptionalists Way. Both of these properties are useful for a new player but can easily be replaced if you desire.

The only piece of property that's not usable whatsoever is the Paleto Bunker. This is the farthest Bunker from Los Santos, meaning when you are Bunkerunning, you'll be making long trips to the city where your big-money jobs are located. You can use the Paleto Bunker to start with but buying another Bunker, one closer to the city, is going to be your best bet in the long run.

Moving on to the vehicles included in the starter pack, we'll start off with the most expensive ones. Coming in at $1.3 million is the Maibatsu Frogger and BF Dune FAV. The Frogger isn't a horrible beginner helicopter but you can find better options all around the Los Santos marketplace. The Buzzard is one that you should be interested in upgrading to, as it only costs $400k more and possesses all-around better performance. As for the BF Dune FAV, which also costs $1.3 million, you might never even take it out of the garage. It's a lackluster vehicle that comes with weak weapons, no defensive capabilities, and a slow speed/acceleration.

As we go down the list, there are a few more vehicles that you might use early on in GTA Online. The Obey Omnis, Grotti Turismo R, and the Coquette Classic are all average vehicles that can serve as great starter options until you're ready to upgrade. However, there are also vehicles you won't necessarily use unless you truly want to. The Enus Windsor and Huntley S are two that don't have much value while the Pegassi Vortex is more of a visual stunner than anything else.

Finally, you will also receive the Marksman Rifle, Grenade Launcher, and Compact Rifle in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. These are cheap but serviceable weapons that will perform at an average level until you want to buy stronger weaponry.

While there is certainly a share of duds among the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, for its current asking price of $10, we'd say it's worth it overall. You will gain a huge advantage over other new players with the Executive Office, 10-car garage, and other smaller businesses to run. Also, having a fleet of vehicles, $1 million in GTA$, and a few weapons will immediately make you a middle-of-the-road criminal in GTA Online.