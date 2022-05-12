GTA Online Is All About Freemode Frenzy This Week

Los Santos is coming alive with the sounds of mayhem this week as GTA Online's enters what Rockstar Games is calling Freemode Frenzy. Throughout the week, Freemode events and challenges are offering four times the usual money and RP. So if you notice folks in your lobby acting up, that's probably what it is.

As an extra incentive to complete Freemode challenges, any player who completes three of them before the end of the week will receive an additional $200,000 within three days of completion. Motor Wars will also be doubling RP and cash rewards, making for a lot of money and levels to earn..

You can use all that money to get any number of vehicles that are discounted this week, like the Declasse Scramjet. If you're feeling particularly lavish, you can even pick up a Mammoth Thruster Jetpack, because who doesn't need one of those. And if neither of those sounds like too appealing a waste of your hard-earned cash, you can take it all to the casino where you can also spin the Lucky Wheel for a shot at a machine-gun toting Ocelot Ardent.

Speaking of cars, if you're a member of the LS Car Meet, you can test out the Pegassi Toros, Declasse Mamba, and Pfister 811 this week. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have exclusive access to a Premium Test Ride of the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, and can participate in a special time trial for Hao. Finally, anyone who also manages to place top three in the Street Race series for three days straight this week will get the Bravado Verlierer, so really there's something big and fancy to win anywhere you look.

Discounts: