GTA Online Is Adding Story DLC Featuring GTA 5's Franklin And Dr. Dre

Grand Theft Auto Online is expanding in a big way this month with the launch of a new "GTA Online Story" featuring Franklin and Dr. Dre. The expansion is called "The Contract," and it releases on December 15. Rockstar announced all the way back in 2013 that it would add new story-focused DLC featuring the heroes of GTA V, and it's finally coming this month. The naming convention as a "GTA Online Story" suggests more might be released in the future.

The story takes place years after Franklin, Michael, and Trevor completed a daring heist of the Union Depository in the main campaign. In the time since then, Franklin has been "making moves of his own."

This amounts to a new company called F. Clinton and Partner. It's described as a "celebrity solutions agency" that caters to the elite of Vinewood. Franklin will help these high-rollers with any of their "high-society problems."

Lamar also returns in The Contract, and he's a big-time pot boss these days. You'll meet up with Lamar who then introduces you to Franklin to kick things off.

"Franklin needs two things: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With your longtime LS contact--and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur--Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level," reads a line from the description.

The Contract comes to GTA Online on December 15

The Contract also features a storyline involving Dr. Dre--the famous real-world rapper who previously teased he was working with Rockstar Games on a GTA project.

"Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre's phone isn't just missing--it's in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs," the event's description says.

Players will embark upon a "wild and hilarious ride" through Los Santos to find Dr. Dre's phone.

"... from the mean streets of Franklin's old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre's precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner," Rockstar says.

The Contract launches on December 15, and it will also include an "eclectic new radio station" featuring "very special guest hosts." Additionally, there will be "huge first-of-their-kind" updates to existing GTA radio stations featuring new and unreleased songs from Dr. Dre and "heavy-hitting" artists. This might be where Snoop Dogg's rumored involvement comes in.

What's more, The Contract will introduce "additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more."

More details on The Contract will be announced in the coming days, Rockstar said.

GTA V is one of the most successful games in history with more than 155 million units sold. Rockstar has steadily released new content for GTA Online over the years and has reaped the benefit of ongoing microtransaction sales. The game will only grow bigger in 2022 when it's released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a standalone edition of GTA Online also on the way. Rockstar is also said to be developing GTA 6, which would feature a Fortnite-style evolving map.