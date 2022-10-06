GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More

Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more.

GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.

Judgement Day comes to GTA Online

The hunters start each round with an LCC Sanctus bike and buffs like extra health and speed, along with a double-barrel shotgun and stone hatchet to take down foes. The hunters also have special abilities like thermal vision, heartbeat sense, and health regeneration when they're standing next to their bike. The hunters also do more damage when standing close to their bike.

As for those being hunted, they will find weapons on the map that hunters can't pick up. Players can bring back their fallen teammates by killing a hunter. Resurrections are disabled in the final minute, however.

Anyone who plays Judgement Day this week will earn double GTA$ and RP, along with a bonus of $300,000 GTA Online currency for winning three rounds.

Additionally, everyone who simply logs into GTA Online this week will get the "War" mask, which is featured in the Judgement Day mode.

All GTA Online players get this War mask for free this week

What's more, Halloween vehicles are returning to GTA Online. Players can zip around on all manner of spooky vehicles like the LCC Sanctus, Albany Franken Stange, and the Albany Lurcher. Players can grab these vehicles from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website until November 1.

GTA Online's Halloween update will add more themed clothing, collectibles, events, and modes in the weeks remaining in October.

Outside of the Halloween events, players can head to the Smoking Room at Record A Studios to try out the "most potent strain" available yet through the newest Short Trips mission. Players will become Franklin and Lamar as they help Lamar's pot business keep growing.

Head to the Rockstar Newswire to learn more about what's new in GTA Online this week and month.

In other GTA news, Grand Theft Auto 6 recently had a big leak that revealed lots of videos, details, and information about the next entry in the series. Police have tracked down and apprehended someone they believe to be involved.