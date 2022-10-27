GTA Online Halloween Update Adds Killer Clones

Grand Theft Auto Online's final week of Halloween mayhem adds even more scary cosmetics, battles with horrific clones, and extra goodies for playing Halloween modes.

You can purchase a BF Weevil Custom at Benny Original Motor Works; it's decked out with flame decals and roof spikes. If you log in and play GTA Online on October 31, you can get the Sasquatch outfit for free. If you log in this week, you can also claim the Death Mask from the Judgement Day mode.

Wandering out in Los Santos, you might find driverless vehicles or be stalked by a menacing figure that looks like you. Details are scarce, but it seems that if you are out in the online open world, there's a chance you'll be pursued by a killer clone. Keep an eye out for the Clone Slasher.

You can earn 2X GTA$ and RP for playing Halloween modes. In Judgement Day, a small team of powerful Riders stalk a larger team of Hunted. Condemned returns to GTA Online this week. In that mode, one player is cursed and can only pass on their curse by killing other players. If you complete a round of Condemned, you can pick up an Orange & Gray Tech Demon mask. In Come Out to Play, Runners attempt to return to a home base, while Hunters pursue them with motorbikes and ATVs. In Lost vs. Damned, you join either a team of angels or one of devils and compete for points on maps that change from night to day every 60 seconds. Weapons Loadouts also change with time of day.

You can also earn 2X GTA$ and RP in Alien Survivals, Slasher, and Beast vs. Slashers, as well as the Arena Wars series. There are also discounts on Arena War items and real estate.

As for other aesthetic goodies, you can pick up a Halloween Chute Bag by completing any sell mission. You can also grab the pale vintage Mummy mask or the green vintage Frank mask if you successfully deliver cargo during a Business Battle. A variety of discounted spooky cars awaits at Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos. You can take a chance on winning the Albany Fränken Stange customized with the Blazing Death livery at the Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

Read the full details of this week's events on the Rockstar website.