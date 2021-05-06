Fortnite Collect Research Books Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Game Builder Garage Resident Evil Village Review Wolverine + Deadpool? Mayans > Sons of Anarchy

GTA Online Goes To War This Week With Big Rewards On Mobile Operations

This week's GTA Online update is all about boots-on-the-ground fun with war machines.

This week's GTA Online update pays tribute to the military-industrial war machine, with events and discounted vehicles all themed around mobile army action. All this and more was detailed in a new Rockstar blog post, which you can read the highlights of below.

Double Rewards On Mobile Operations Missions

Players who own a Mobile Operations Center can launch new missions that will reward them with double the usual cash and reputation points until May 12. As an added bonus, any completed Mobile Operations mission also tops up in-game bank accounts with an extra GTA $100,000, research speeds on cutting-edge technology such as ballistic equipment has been tripled, and supplies have been discounted by 50%.

Triple Rewards On Motor Wars

GTA's Adversary Mode features teams parachuting into a post-apocalyptic warzone and armed with nothing but a pistol, and will continue to offer triple rewards for the rest of the month.

Discounts

  • Bunker Supplies - 50% discount
  • Mk II Weapon Upgrades - 50% discount
  • Mobile Operations Center - 40% discount
  • MOC upgrades, modifications, and weapons - 40% discount
  • Vehicle Workshops - 40% discount
  • Karin Technical custom - 40% discount
  • JoBuilt Hauler custom - 40% discount
  • JoBuilt Phantom custom - 40% discount
  • Brute Stockade - 40% discount
  • DeClasse Weaponized Tampa - 40% discount
  • HVY Nightshark - 40% discount

Unlockable Offers This Week

Playing GTA Online this week will unlock a cheeky Invade and Persuade Suck tee. Players who are Rank 100 and above will receive the rare pink and green camo livery for the HVY Nightshark, which can be redeemed by logging in again from May 17.

On The Podium This Week: The Vapid Winky

Pay a visit to the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week, spin the wheel and the versatile military vehicle known as the Vapid Winky could be yours.

Prime Gaming Bonuses And Benefits

Prime Gaming members who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account will receive The Kosatka submarine's Sonar Station for free, $200,000 in GTA cash, 70% off the Dewbauchee JB 700W and Brute Armored Boxville RV, plus a 35% off the price of a Weaponized Dinghy.

Grand Theft Auto V
