GTA Online Celebrates GTA 5's 10th Anniversary Next Week

10 years ago, Rockstar Games released its sandbox action-adventure Grand Theft Auto V, and to celebrate its anniversary, the studio plans to release new content for players to enjoy in GTA Online, including the Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car and more. Rockstar has merely teased what's to come for the game's anniversary event next week, but in the meantime, players can look for this week's in-game sales and events listed below, including the chance to unlock a free sports car.

From now until September 13, whenever a player completes an Acid Lab Sell Mission, they'll earn 2X GTA$ and RP. On top of that, they'll also be able to purchase all Acid Lab upgrades and modifications for 40% off, and the MTL Brickade 6x6 will also be 40% off.

Double Rewards

2X GTA$ for robbing armored trucks

2X GTA$, RP, and AP on the Arena War Series

2X GTA$ and RP on Motor Wars

2x GTA$ and RP on Junk Energy Skydives

Premium Deluxe Motorsports and Luxury Autos Showroom

This week, players will be able to buy the following cars from the Premium Deluxe Motorsports and Luxury Autos Showroom:

Annis 300R (Sports)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)

Weeny Issi Rally (SUV, 30% off)

Dinka Jester RR (Sports)

Dink Kanjo SJ (Coupe, 40% off)

Ocelot Virtue (Super)

SM722 (Sports, 30% off)

Earn a free car

Those who place at the top in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a role will win the Vulcar Nebula Turbo (Sports Classic)

Test drive some cars

Those who visit the Test Track at the LS Car Meet to drive the following cars:

Överflöd Entity XF (Super, 40% off)

Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic, 50% off)

Enus Super Diamond (Sedan)

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players only

This week, players on current-gen hardware can test-ride the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super) at any HSW-eligible vehicle to speed from Ron Alternates to Elysian Island in this week's HSW Time Trial.

Discounts

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Service) - 40% off

Acid Lab Upgrades and Modifications – 40% off

Benefactor SM722 (Sports) – 30% off

Weeny Issi Rally (SUV) – 30% off

Överflöd Entity XF (Super) – 40% off

Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe) – 40% off

Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classics) – 50% off

Buckingham Valkyrie (Helicopter) – 50% off

Vapid Apocalypse Dominator (Muscle) – 40% off

Vapid Future Shock Dominator (Muscle) – 40% off

Vapid Nightmare Dominator (Muscle) – 40% off

Vapid Dominator (Muscle) – 40% off

Knuckle Dusters

Service Carbine

Railgun (20% off)

Flare Gun

Grenade Launcher

Sniper Rifle

Vintage Pistol

Pool Cue

Grenades (50% off for GTA+ Members)

Proximity Mines

Armor

GTA+

This month, GTA+ players will receive the Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Anodized Burgundy Pearl, Dark Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paints, Soft Pink Pearl Chameleon Paint, Soft Pink The Fist Fury Outfit (Female), Love Fist Tee, and Love Fist Shortsleeve ShirtPearl Chameleon Paint. As well as Soft Pink The Fist Fury Outfit (Female), Love Fist Tee, and Love Fist Shortsleeve ShirtPearl Chameleo2X GTA$, RP, and AP on the Arena War Series (stacking this week for 4X total). In addition to all of that, they'll also receive GTA$500,000, access to the Vinewood Car Club, and more.