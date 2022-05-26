GTA Online Brings Back Vespucci Job With Classic Movie Homages

Rockstar Games continues to update GTA Online, the massively popular online component of GTA V, and the latest refresh adds a new spin on the Vespucci Job mission series.

The new version is called the Vespucci Job (Remix), and for its newest iteration, it adds a range of vehicles, including muscle cars, trucks, and helicopters. The action takes place across seven new locations, and each is inspired by Vinewood blockbuster movies. It sounds like this new Job series has missions that seemingly reference car-focused movies like Baby Driver, Fast and Furious, Mad Max, Dukes of Hazzard, and Gone in 60 Seconds.

The Vespucci Job returns

Gallery

The Vespucci Job first appeared in GTA Online back in 2018 through the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series event. The mode features a "runner" in a Weeny Issi Classic car trying to reach checkpoints and evade the "Interceptors," which are LSPD cop cars.

With the Remix version, players can use muscle cars, trucks, armored vehicles, and helicopters. The mode supports 2-4 players and has no rank requirement.

The new mode pays homage to "classic action cinema," with its car chases inspired by famous getaway sequences in films. Everyone who takes part will earn double GTA$ and RP this week. These include the following (written by Rockstar):

The Vespucci Job (Remix) I

Sometimes all you want to do in life is indulge your wheelman fantasies by racing through Rockford Hills in a sparkling new Karin Sultan without a plan or care in the world, just you and the radio (earbuds and shades optional) — but a dogged squad of police cars want to ruin your day. Avoid the authorities or find a way to force the Runner to pull over to come out on top.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) II

Cue freeze-frame: a bright orange Imponte Beater Dukes meaning no harm screams around the farms and barns of Grapeseed with the local Sheriff’s forces in hot pursuit. How’re they gonna get out of this bucket of syrup? That’s up to you to decide.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) III

It’s danger with style: duck and weave through the streets of Pillbox Hill in a timeless Dewbauchee JB 700W while evading attack choppers. Try not to break a sweat.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) IV

A stolen, fully torqued Vapid Ellie muscle car has been spotted tearing its way around the industrial docks on Elysian Island — squad cars are hot on its heels and closing in fast. Luckily there’s a bit more than a minute to make the getaway.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) V

The foothills surrounding the Ron Alternates Wind Farm are the perfect spot for a Maibatsu Manchez motorcycle to try and weave a path between the turbines while avoiding a flock of helis bearing down on you. A high-flying stunt jump with trailing explosions isn’t advised, but it would make for one hell of a show.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) VI

Ask any racer, when you’re behind the wheel of a speeding Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire and your rearview is a mishmash of red and blue lights, you have little choice but to live life a quarter mile at a time.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) VII

In this twisted dystopia where only the strongest of road warriors survive, an Apocalypse Cerberus truck is dogged by a fleet of Arena Dominators around a post-apocalyptic hellscape, better known as Blaine County.

GTA V is still going strong, with 165 million copies sold and counting. Rockstar Games is now developing GTA 6, though it's still early days. For more, check out everything you need to know about GTA 6.