GTA Online Bets Big This Week With Triple Rewards At The Casino

Take a gamble or work for the house as this week's GTA Online update is all about paying a visit to The Diamond Casino.

This week's GTA Online update is all about taking a gamble. The Diamond casino has several gigs lined up and is rumored to have some valuable loot stored inside of its vault. All this and more was detailed in a new Rockstar blog post, which you can read the highlights of below.

Triple Rewards On Casino Work And Rumors Of Diamonds In The Vault

If you're ready to ignore the Blackjack table, Agatha Baker has several Casino Work missions to be done around Los Santos. Fend off mercenaries, chauffeur VIPs, and get your hands dirty doing various gigs for The Diamond Casino to earn triple the usual rate on cash and reputation points rewards until April 28.

Or if you're tired of the house always winning, there's a chance to score big when a rumored cache of diamonds makes its way to the inside of the casino vault. It'll require some scouting, but the payday could be well worth the risk.

Double Rewards On Stunt Races

Grab your most reliable vehicle, hit the track, and try to avoid the long arm of the laws of gravity in Rockstar-created stunt races this week. Survive a lethal loop-de-loop and you'll be able to bank double the usual cash and reputation points.

Free Open Wheel Sponsor Tee For All Open Wheel Racers

Need a new branded T-shirt? Log in to GTA Online and the Open Wheel Sponsor Tee will be added to your wardrobe next week.

On The Podium This Week: Annis RE-7B

Provided that you're not permanently banned from The Diamond Casino & Resort after those diamond heist hijinks, you can spin the Lucky Wheel in the lobby and stand a chance to win big prizes. This week's big prize is the Annis RE-7B, a Japanese-built racing prototype that's custom-made for the racing circuit.

Discounts

This week you can grab a 50% discount on all penthouse decorations at the Casino Store, save $40 off the master penthouse suite atop the Diamond and all its add-ons, and pick up a selection of vehicles at a reduced price.

  • Pegassi Torero – 30% discount
  • Grotti Itali GTO – 40% discount
  • Lampadati Komoda – 40% discount
  • Nagasaki Stryder – 40% discount
  • Maxwell Vagrant – 40% discount

Prime Gaming Bonuses And Benefits

Prime Gaming members who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account will receive The Kosatka submarine's Sonar Station for free, $200,000 in GTA cash, 70% off the Pegassi Zorrusso, and 80% off both the classic Grotti GT500 sports car and Pfister Comet Safari off-roader.

