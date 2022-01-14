GTA Online Adds New Double Down Multiplayer Mode Featuring Franklin And Lamar

Not be confused with KFC's epic no-bread-only-meat sandwich the Double Down, Rockstar Games has announced a new multiplayer mode for GTA Online called Double Down. In Double Down, you play as Franklin or Lamar in a co-op experience where you face a "brutal onslaught" of enemies.

Franklin and Lamar, as a team of two, face off against other human players in this head-to-head mode. The twist is that the attackers only have a double-barrel shotgun, while Franklin and Lamar have access to more powerful weapons to help them overcome the odds.

"Work together and use the arsenal of weapons at your fingertips to dispose of the attackers blasting at you with double barrel shotguns. Then, flip the switch and try your hand at attacking the duo as they desperately defend their turf," reads a line from the mode's description.

A new Double Down mode comes to GTA Online

Both sides earn 3X GTA$ and RP just for trying Double Down. And as an incentive to try Double Down, Rockstar is paying everyone a lump sum of GTA$ 200,000 just for playing one round.

Double Down comes to GTA Online as part of the game's latest update, which also adds the new Nagaski Shinobi motorcycle. "Agile, powerful, and angrier than a bulldog chewing on a wasp, this machine is a work of art asking to be simultaneously caressed and pushed to its limits," Rockstar said. You can buy the motorcycle from Legendary Motorsport.

The Shinobi

Additionally, everyone who takes part in the High Society Leak Finale mission involving Dr. Dre's stolen songs will get 2X GTA$ and RP. What's more, all Payphone Hits for Franklin pay out at 2X.

In terms of discounts, everything at Celebrity Solutions Agency is 25% off this week, while Missile Lock-On Jammers and Remote Control upgrades are 30% off.

Head to Rockstar's website to see a full rundown of what's new in GTA Online this week.

In other news, GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March, while GTA 6 could follow in 2023 or 2024, if one analyst's prediction turns out to be true. Outside of that, Rockstar's parent company is proposing to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion in the biggest gaming acquisition in history.