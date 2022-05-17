GTA+ Is Off To A Great Start, Take-Two Says

Take-Two Interactive rolled out GTA+, an optional paid subscription service for GTA Online, in March 2022--and apparently, Take-Two has been very satisfied with its performance so far. In the Q4 2022 earnings call (fiscal period that ended on March 31) transcribed by Seeking Alpha, CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company is "thrilled" with the number of players who've signed up for GTA+.

"We're thrilled about how it's been rolled out so far. We're thrilled with the conversion rate," Zelnick said. "And it's clear, that consumers really like the opportunity to engage with GTA Online and they value... what we're offering through a subscription."

As for any other future subscription service plans, Zelnick sidestepped commenting and instead offered the above praise to GTA+.

GTA+ costs $6 per month and gives players extra bonuses and cash infusions. It's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Subscribers get GTA$500K, discounts, bonus rewards from certain events, and free cosmetic items. While the GTA$500K per month bonus is constant, other rewards and discounts change from month-to-month.

You can check out our writeup analyzing if GTA+ is worth it for the month of April. Writer Joey Carr commented, "While the rewards for the month of April are worth far more than the $6 fee players are paying for them, the service isn't going to be worth it for everyone. GTA Online has been live for close to a decade and veterans of the game will seemingly benefit more from the rewards than brand-new players."

The GTA$500K can help new players get set up, but to take advantage of the other rewards requires a significant amount of gameplay already sunk in. This, however, is only an evaluation of GTA+'s offerings for April. It's a new service, and Rockstar will likely tweak it going forward.