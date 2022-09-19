GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two

After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.

GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the Grand Theft Auto 6 subreddit page both posted messages informing users that the sites had begun complying with Take-Two. "We have been contacted by Take-Two Interactive to take down copyrighted material from GTAForums," the GTAForums post reads. "As usual with previous games, we will be complying and this topic will be re-opened in due course. Thanks for understanding."

Take Two has requested has the GTAforum remove the thread containing the leaked information. In addition, the hackers account now has 0 posts that are live.



Several Twitter accounts appearing to be the hacker have also popped up, but all seem to be impersonators. pic.twitter.com/6Zxb235miz — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 19, 2022

The original thread has been restored, but the list of gameplay videos and images have all been removed and the page is now locked, with a message at the top reading "all sensitive media in this thread has been hidden and the thread has been made public again for archival reasons."

The entire /r/GTA6 subreddit on Reddit was briefly taken offline, but is now back and has a warning at the top of the page warning users that any reuploads will result in a severe response from Take-Two. "We are opening the subreddit with a condition that no one can post links, photos, and videos of recent leaks," the subreddit warning explained. "This is done so to protect the subreddit from getting obliterated by Rockstar Games."

Rockstar Games has officially responded to the GTA 6 leak, saying that it "suffered a network intrusion" that allowed an "unauthorized third party" to gain illegal access to its assets. Development on GTA 6 will continue as planned and the studio is aiming to release a game that will exceed expectations.