GTA 6 Will Set "New Creative Benchmarks" For All Entertainment, Take-Two Says

Take-Two, the owner of Rockstar Games, has commented briefly on GTA 6. As part of Take-Two's latest earnings briefing, CEO Strauss Zelnick said development on GTA 6--or whatever the next entry in the series is called--is "well underway." This is the same exact wording that Rockstar itself used when announcing GTA 6 back in February of this year.

Zelnick went on to say that the development team at Rockstar Games is trying to make GTA 6 be another standout success in the series and across the wider entertainment sector. "Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases," Zelnick said.

Very little is known about GTA 6, but rumor has it that the game will feature two lead characters, one of whom is a Latina woman. The game is rumored to take place in Vice City on a map that will continuously expand over time. The game is said to be at least two years away from release.

As for GTA V, Take-Two just announced that the open-world game has now sold 170 million copies, which is up 5 million in the past three months. Take-Two went on to confirm that the recent launch of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S helped lift the game to new heights. GTA Online players on the newest consoles rose by 40% in the latest quarter, Take-Two said, while players on those platforms are spending money on microtransactions at a rate 36% higher than players on PS4/Xbox One.

The Best GTA 5 Mods To Download See More

The GTA+ membership program, meanwhile, has seen "consistent growth" on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Take-Two. Overall, GTA Online is performing well, with its audience size that is 49% higher than the pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020, Take-Two said.

As for Rockstar's other big game, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now reached 45 million units sold worldwide, which was up from 44 million three months ago.