GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar Responds, Says Work Will "Continue As Planned"

Rockstar Games has officially responded to the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak from over the weekend, saying it "suffered a network intrusion" that allowed someone to access game assets.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rockstar said an "unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems..." This included "early development footage" of the next Grand Theft Auto game. "At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects," Rockstar said.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar went on to say in its statement that it is "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way."

Despite the leak, Rockstar said work on GTA 6--or whatever the game is called--will "continued as planned." The studio said it aims to deliver a game that "truly exceeds" expectations.

"We will update everyone again soon, and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation," Rockstar said.

The GTA 6 leak seemingly corroborated reports that the game is set in Vice City and will feature a Bonnie & Clyde-inspired heist story. Following the emergence of the leak, Rockstar owner Take-Two filed DMCA requests to remove footage from the internet. Additionally, the forum that originally hosted the leak, GTAForums, has removed the post at the request of Take-Two.