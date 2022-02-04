GTA 6 Development Is "Well Underway," Rockstar Confirms

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in development. It's not just getting started, either, as Rockstar said in a blog post that the new project is "well underway." Whether or not the new game is called GTA 6 or something else remains to be seen.

The studio did not reveal any specifics about the new game, which is rumored to have a Fortnite-style evolving map. Presumably the new game is being developed by multiple Rockstar studios, as the company has done for some of its biggest releases, like Red Dead Redemption II most recently.

While Rockstar isn't ready just yet to divulge specifics on the next GTA, the company said its general philosophy with new games is to to "significantly move beyond" what it achieved before.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered--and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," Rockstar said. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready..."

It is no surprise that Rockstar is making a new GTA, as it's been reported for a long time already that the studio was building the next game. The fact that GTA V and GTA Online continue to perform so well so late in their lifecycles (the base game has sold 155 million copies) has made some believe the next proper entry wouldn't be released in the near future. The game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March, while a standalone edition of GTA Online is also launching then.

As for when the next GTA might be released, we don't know, and Rockstar, as well as parent company Take-Two, have given no firm indication. However, some analysts believe it could release as soon as 2023.

For more on the next GTA, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the major GTA 6 rumors.