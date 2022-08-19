GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod

The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.

NaturalVision is a long-running visual enhancement mod for GTA 5, as outlined by Kotaku. The mod originally got a full release under the name NaturalVision Remastered, but development has continued under the moniker NaturalVision Evolved. In a new trailer, the mod team shows off their work and outlines recent additions to the mod.

This latest update adds parallax roads, pavement, and building interiors, giving the ground more layered textures and granting inaccessible interiors the illusion of depth. A wider variety of vegetation and volumetric clouds lend additional fidelity to the game's natural landscapes. Finally, this update overhauls lighting and adds animated signs to the game. The mod is also fully compatible with FiveM, a popular multiplayer modification.

The mod has yet to have a full release, but is in early access beta and you can download it for free on the Razed Mods website. Razed Mods is also responsible for similar visual overhauls for Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA Trilogy, and Dying Light 2.