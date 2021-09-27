GTA 6 Appears To Be Muted On Rockstar's Own YouTube Channel

Grand Theft Auto fans hungry for information about GTA 6 aren't shy about pestering developer Rockstar Games for information in any way they can, and that includes YouTube comments. Unfortunately for those fans, it looks like Rockstar may have gotten tired of people constantly asking about GTA 6 on the platform, as the phrase now looks to be muted.

As pointed out by one Twitter user (via Dextero), new comments related to GTA 6 posted on an old video on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel fail to appear. A quick scan of more recent videos posted to the channel, such as the widely disliked GTA V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer, shows what appears to be a complete lack of GTA 6 comments as well. Alternate spellings, like GTA Six, also don't appear. Rockstar declined to comment for this story.

Rockstar Games has muted the word “GTA 6” from their official YouTube channel.

On the left, my main account with the comment. On the right, my alt checking the latest comments. Link to the video: https://t.co/kAseh0kSZv pic.twitter.com/OSFpPfzntf — The Strange Man Expanded and Enhanced (@Not_StrangeMan) September 19, 2021

Those who still want to comment about GTA 6 will need to come up with some creative math problems that produce the still-unannounced game as the answer or unique alternate spellings to get around the censor. Of course, fans can still ask Rockstar about the status of GTA 6 via other social platforms like Twitter. Unfortunately, no real information is known about about the game, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on rumors and theories regarding GTA 6 regardless.

GTA 5 released more than eight years ago, so perhaps it isn't a surprise that fans of the franchise are hungry for information about what the next game in the series might entail. While GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles and updates for Grand Theft Auto Online have been frequent, plentiful, and profitable for Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, it seems like more than a few fans are simply ready for the next big thing, and aren't shy when it comes to asking about it.