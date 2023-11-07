GTA 6 Announcement Is Reportedly Happening Soon, With A Trailer Release Following

Rockstar Games plans to announce Grand Theft Auto VI "as early as this week," according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. The announcement will reportedly be followed by a trailer, which will be published to coincide with the celebration of Rockstar's 25th anniversary.

The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is perennially the subject of rumors and speculation, with fans constantly scouring the internet for clues to what Rockstar has in store for the blockbuster franchise. Grand Theft Auto releases are momentous, almost always becoming landmark moments in culture, and the announcement of one is no different.

Although the Grand Theft Auto franchise is not immune to leaks, they are few and far between, and Rockstar is usually aggressive in ensuring that the spread of information is limited while those responsible are found. A Rockstar Games leak is rare, and for it to be Grand Theft Auto is doubly so.

The last entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in September 2013, so news of a new GTA around now feels about right. According to previous statements from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, the game could be out in late 2024 or early 2025. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during an earnings call in August 2023 that fiscal 2025 (April 2024 to March 2025) would represent a "significant inflection point" for the company.

Rockstar's last new game was 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, but more recently, it has been dipping into its back catalog for re-releases, namely Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which brings together GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas in one package. A great deal of Rockstar's focus is on Grand Theft Auto Online, which has developed into a vast and diverse playground for different types of gaming experiences. It has a very active player base and, as such, is a solid source of revenue for Rockstar and Take-Two.