GTA 5 Update Brings An Upgraded Gun-Equipped Truck, Bonuses, And More

Grand Theft Auto V's latest weekly update has arrived. As always, it's focused on delivering new content and bonuses in GTA Online, the highlight of which is an upgraded version of an existing vehicle.

The Karin Technical--which you might remember from the Series A Funding heist as the pickup truck with a gun mounted in the back--is now available and with new customization options. The Karin Technical Custom can be upgraded in the Mobile Operations Center's Vehicle Workshop Module, letting you deck it out with armor, a better weapon, and more. You can get a glimpse at what it can look like in the image below.

GTA Online players can also jump in the game now to receive a 25% boost to Arms Manufacturing through July 24. You can also get a free black Ammu-Nation hoodie by completing a sell mission from your Bunker during that time, while bodyguards and associates see their salaries doubled. The ongoing double GTA$ and RP bonuses offered when playing the recently added Overtime Rumble Adversary mode have been extended and also run through July 24.

As for discounts, a number of things are 25% off right now. These include:

Phantom Wedge (both standard and SecuroServ trade prices)

Annihilator

Buzzard

Vehicle Armor

Bulletproof Tires

From now through July 24, the Premium Race is Into the Dam, with the Blazer Aqua as the only option. As always, it offers big GTA$ rewards for the top three finishers, while everyone earns triple RP. Meanwhile, the weekly Time Trial is Sawmill and offers solid GTA$ and RP rewards for anyone who can beat the target time.