GTA 5 Ships 80 Million Units

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a massive success. More than three years after the game's release in 2013, the open-world action game has now passed 80 million units shipped worldwide. This is up from 75 million units back in February. Continued strong sales is no surprise, given GTA V continues to make it onto the top-selling charts in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

During an conference call after Take-Two's latest earnings report today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA V and GTA Online "outperformed [Take-Two's] expectations during the fourth quarter as they have in every period since they released." GTA Online has been a big winner as well, with the game continuing to see year-over-year growth in recurrent spending. Zelnick said Rockstar is planning "much more" in terms of future updates.

Also during the call, Zelnick praised GTA V for being the "standard bearer for creative excellence" in the video game industry.

For lots more on Take-Two's earnings report, check out GameSpot's full breakdown here.

Rockstar's next game, Red Dead Redemption 2, has been delayed and is now coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Spring 2018. You can read more about the delay and why it happened here.