GTA 5 Sells 150 Million Copies As GTA Online Continues To Grow

Rockstar's open-world game Grand Theft Auto V continues to soar. Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, announced during an earnings call that the game has now shipped 150 million copies.

This is up by 5 million from the 145 million figure reported three months ago. Not only is the game selling well, but its GTA Online mode is cruising. Management reiterated that its new Los Santos Tuners update helped propel the game to new player and spending records.

The entire GTA series has now passed 350 million units sold, which compares to 400 million for Call of Duty.

Rockstar's latest game, Red Dead Redemption II, continues to succeed too, with its own sales rising to 38 million. Combining the first game and the sequel, Red Dead Redemption franchise sales have now climbed to nearly 60 million.

GTA V will continue to grow, as Rockstar is releasing the open-world game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November. A standalone version of GTA Online will also release in November, and it will be free on PS5 at launch.

In other news, Take-Two announced that two of its "core immersive" games have been delayed to later in fiscal 2022, though the company did not say what these games are.

For the quarter ended June 30, Take-Two pulled in $813.3 million in revenue, which was down 2% compared to $831.3 million during the same period last year. Total net income, however, rose by 72% to $152.3 million. Recurrent consumer spending, which is money from microtransactions like virtual currency, DLC, and in-game purchases, increased by 15%.