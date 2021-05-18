GTA 5 Release Date For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Is November 11

Grand Theft Auto V continues to expand, as the massively popular and hugely successful open-world game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11. Rockstar also announced that the standalone edition of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will release that day as well, and PlayStation users are getting a special bonus. Additionally, Rockstar has teased some kind of GTA III anniversary event for the game's 20th birthday.

As announced previously, the standalone edition of GTA Online is free on PS5 for its first three months, ending in February 2022. PlayStation Plus users on PS4 have been getting a special treat already, as they can claim GTA $1,000,000 every month until GTA Online comes to PS5.

The new versions of GTA V and GTA Online for next-gen have "new features and more," but Rockstar has yet to fully detail how the games take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Previously, Rockstar spoke at a high level about what the new editions of GTA V will deliver thanks to the horsepower of the new machines.

"The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever," Rockstar said.

Rockstar also teased that the summer updates coming to GTA Online will have "special benefits" for players "to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop."

On top of that, Rockstar is celebrating the 20th anniversary of GTA III with "even more fun surprises," some of which will be specifically for GTA Online. There have been rumors of a GTA III remaster or remake, but it's too soon to say if that will happen.

Rockstar made these announcements on the same day that parent company Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to report earnings, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

GTA V has already sold 140 million copies since the game originally debuted for Xbox 360/PS3 back in 2013. The game grew over time by releasing on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and now it's coming to yet another set of consoles that should trigger even more sales.