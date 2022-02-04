GTA 5 Release Date For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Is March 15, 4K/60fps Improvements Detailed

Rockstar Games has announced more details on Grand Theft Auto V's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. Starting with the release date, Rockstar confirmed GTA V will debut on the new platforms on March 15. The game was originally expected to launch in November 2021 before being delayed to the new year.

This will be the third console generation the game is released on, following its launch platforms (PS3/Xbox 360) and then later PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also available on PC.

Upgrades

Getting into the technical specifics, GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will have new graphics modes that support resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 60fps. Players can also expect improvements to texture quality and draw distances, as well as HDR options and ray-tracing.

Additionally, GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will have faster loading times, 3D audio, and "advanced haptic feedback." No screenshots or video of GTA V on new platforms have been released yet.

Progress carries forward

PS4 and Xbox One users can transfer their GTA V story mode progress and their GTA Online characters and related progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through a "one-time migration."

GTA Online

As announced previously, a standalone version of GTA Online is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 15. PS5 players can download it for free for the first three months.

Like GTA V, GTA Online is being upgraded on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. First off, players can skip the existing GTA V story mode prologue that was previously required before getting started. Instead, there will be a newly designed GTA Online tutorial. Additionally, newcomers will enter a Career Builder menu that lets them choose to be a Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner from the start. Players will also get a "sizable" gift of GTA$ when they boot the game up. Returning players, meanwhile, will have the option to restart to make use of the new Career Builder option.

Additionally, GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S include a new auto shop, Hao's Special Works, which is located within the LS Car Meet. From there, players can upgrade their vehicles (5 new ones and 5 existing ones) to help them become "elite" in terms of performance making use of the expanded power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This follows news that "select vehicles" in GTA Online will be capable of reaching faster top speeds on the latest consoles thanks to their increased horsepower.

As for GTA 6, or whatever it's called, Rockstar has confirmed it is in development, but that's all we know.