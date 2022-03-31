The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

GTA 5 Physical Edition Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S On April 12

GTA V's boxed edition will be here in a couple weeks.

Following its debut on digital storefronts in March, Grand Theft Auto V's physical edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will arrive on April 12, Rockstar Games has announced. The physical edition of GTA V can be preordered now for $40 USD from the Rockstar Store and other retailers, like Best Buy, through the links below.

For what it's worth, the digital editions of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are marked down nicely right now to $10, but only for a limited time. The standalone edition of GTA Online, meanwhile, is currently free on PS5 and $10 on Xbox.

GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S includes new visuals, faster loading times, and 3D audio support. Anyone who currently owns GTA V on PS4 or Xbox One can transfer their story mode progress and GTA Online characters through a one-time migration.

GTA V was originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013. It was later released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In total, it has sold more than 160 million copies. Rockstar Games recently announced that GTA 6 is in the works, and development on the project is "well underway."

Additionally, Rockstar is bringing GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to mobile devices this year after the game shifted an estimated 10 million copies on console and PC despite launch struggles.

