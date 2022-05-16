GTA 5 Passes 165 Million Sold, As Red Dead Redemption 2 Reaches 44 Million

Grand Theft Auto V continues to soar. The open-world action game has now passed 165 million copies sold as of March 31, 2022, which is up by 5 million copies since Take-Two last disclosed a sales figure in February 2022.

The entire GTA series has now sold more than 375 million copies, Take-Two announced. GTA V's newest version was released in March for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two did not disclose a sales number for this new-generation version specifically, however. Another GTA game, GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, launched for Nintendo Switch in February, but Take-Two didn't share a sales number.

Another notable GTA release in the past quarter was GTA Online's new standalone edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the subscription program, GTA+.

Take-Two also revealed a new sales number for Red Dead Redemption II; it has now sold 44 million copies, which is up from 43 million back in February. The series has sold 67 million copies, which means 2010's Red Dead Redemption 1 shifted around 23 million copies.

Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 make even more money from microtransaction sales within their online modes. And if Take-Two makes more money from microtransactions, CEO Strauss Zelnick stands to make a bigger bonus.

For Take-Two's fiscal fourth quarter, the company made $930 million in revenue, which was up 11% compared to last year. Recurrent consumer spending, which includes microtransactions, rose by 1% and accounted for 64% of total revenue. Take-Two made an overall profit of $110 million for the period, which was down substantially from the profit of $218.8 million this quarter last year.

GTA 6 is now in development, but Take-Two did not mention it in its earnings release. Despite development being "well underway," it's not expected to be released for some time.

