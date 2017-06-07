GTA 5 Online's Gunrunning Update Coming Next Week, See A New Trailer Now

GTA Online's Gunrunning update will launch on June 13, Rockstar Games announced today.

As announced previously, Gunrunning adds new weaponized vehicles, the Mobile Operations Center vehicle, and bunkers where players can store their illegal arms and practice their shots. You can see the content in action in the brand-new trailer released today.

The Gunrunning update will be available on the usual platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC.

In other news, Take-Two recently announced that Grand Theft Auto V has shipped 80 million copies.