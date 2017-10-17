GTA 5 Online Transform Races, New Weekly Update Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Rockstar has revealed the new content in store for Grand Theft Auto V this week. Along with the usual batch of discounts and rewards, the biggest addition to GTA Online is the much-anticipated Transform Races, a new Stunt Race mode that players can participate in starting today.

During the course of a Transform Race, your vehicle will change between bikes, cars, planes, and more depending on the terrain. The transformation happens automatically when you reach a certain point in the track. Transform Races also introduce a new type of checkpoint called Warps, which will instantly transport you to a different location on the map.

Transform Races take place on 15 brand-new Rockstar Created Races; the developer says more will be added later this fall, as will a Race Creator to create your own Transform Race tracks. To celebrate the launch of the mode, all players who participate in them through Thursday, October 26, will earn double GTA$ and RP bonuses.

In addition to Transform Races, players can earn double GTA$ and RP from Lamar's Contact Missions this week. A number of Smuggler's Run aircraft are also on sale, as are a pair of Super-class cars and some upgrades. Players can get 25% off of the following:

LF-22 Starling (both Buy it Now and Trade Price)

V-65 Molotok (both Buy it Now and Trade Price)

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (both Buy it Now and Trade Price)

Grotti Visione

Ocelot XA-21

Engine Upgrades

Turbo Upgrades

Suspension Upgrades

Handling Upgrades

Finally, this week's Premium race is 45°, which is locked to motorcycles. As usual, all players who participate will earn triple RP, while those who finish in the top three will receive a substantial GTA$ reward. It will run through October 23; the following week, the Premium race will be Green Machine, which is locked to Supers.

This week's Time Trial race is Down Chiliad. It likewise runs through October 23, and players who beat the target time will earn a hefty GTA$ and RP bonus. From October 24-30, the Time Trial race will be Del Perro Pier.