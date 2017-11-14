GTA 5 Online Adds New Car, Offers Double RP And New Sales This Week

Rockstar's ongoing support for GTA Online continues today with the release of the even more content and weekly events. New in GTA V's online mode today is the new Coil Cyclone vehicle, which is a super-fast electric car.

"That fossil-fueled comfort zone is about to be nothing more than a distant speck in your rear-view mirror as you surrender to this harbinger of the electric age," reads a line from Rockstar's official description of the vehicle. You can buy it at Legendary Motorsport right now.

In terms of the new weekly events in GTA Online, Rockstar is offering double GTA$ and RP in the Motor Wars and Transform Race playlists. You can also earn double GTA$ in freemode when playing as a bodyguard or associate. These bonuses are good through November 20.

There are also sales going on in GTA Online right now, covering weapons, tattoos, upgrades, and more. Everything listed below is 25 percent off through November 20:

BIKERS

Biker Clubhouse Customizations

Biker Business Upgrades

GUNRUNNING

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Gunrunning Tattoos

SMUGGLER’S RUN

Ultralight (Buy It Now & Trade price)

Aircraft Weapons

AMMU-NATION

Assault Rifles

Sniper Rifles

WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY

Technical Aqua (Buy It Now & Trade price)

Turreted Limo

Finally, Rockstar announced this week's Premium race and Time Trial events. The Premium race is "Zebra," and it's locked to Sports vehicles. The Time Trial, meanwhie, is "Mount Gordo." As usual, if you finish in the top three in the Premium Race you'll earn an allotment of GTA$, while everyone gets triple RP no matter how they finish. For the Time Trial, racers who beat the average time receive GTA$ and RP.

With some 85 million copies shipped, GTA V is now the best-selling game ever in the US, surpassing Wii Sports, according to Take Two. As for GTA Online, multiple years after launch, it just had its best quarter ever in terms of revenue.