GTA 5 Online Adds More Content, Here's Everything That's Included

It's a new week, which means that there's new Grand Theft Auto V Online content out now. This update includes a pretty sweet weaponized car, discounts, and more.

This week's most significant addition is the Ocelot Ardent, a muscle car that also comes mounted with front-facing machine guns. There are also big discounts on Vehicle Cargo Warehouses, the Smoke Tree Road Bunker, all Executive Offices, and three vehicles: the Rocket Voltic, the Cognoscenti 55, and the Schafter LWB. These are all 25% off until August 28.

On top of that, Rockstar is giving double GTA$ and RP in the Bunker Series playlist, Bunker-based Adversary Modes, and the Vehicle Vendetta Adversary Mode. You can get double payouts in Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions, as well.

Finally, this week's premium events are the Pulse race, which is only available if you own the Rocket Voltic car, and the Coast to Coast Time Trial. Premium Races give triple RP to anyone who completes them and GTA$ rewards to those who finish in the top three, and the Time Trial comes with GTA$ and RP rewards for those who beat the par time.

Parent company Take-Two revealed recently that GTA Online continues to perform well, despite the fact that it's several years old. All-time records for monthly active users were set in June and July, and Take-Two has said that it isn't concerned that Red Dead Redemption 2 will cannibalize GTA Online's performance.