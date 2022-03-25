GTA 5 Online Adding $6/Month Subscription, Comes With Cash And Rewards Every Month

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription offering for Grand Theft Auto V's multiplayer mode, GTA Online. GTA+ is a new membership program launching March 29 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that provides members with access to various extras and bonuses. The subscription costs $6/month.

Members get an allotment of GTA $500,000 every month into their Maze Bank accounts, as well as discounts on vehicle upgrades and special cosmetics. The bonuses will change each month, and the first have now been revealed and can be seen below.

GTA+ March 29-April 27 Bonuses

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

Introducing GTA+

Additionally, Rockstar announced that there will be "special" GTA+ Shark Cards available to buy from the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores that have extra allotments of cash beyond normal. What's more, GTA+ members will get "exclusive rewards" from places like Legendary Motorsport, Hao's Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores in GTA Online.

Rockstar also confirmed that GTA Online's regular online events will "continue as normal" for everyone, regardless of their membership status.

As mentioned, GTA+ costs $6/month and is available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players must own a copy of GTA V or GTA Online's standalone edition, and members can cancel anytime.

GTA Online is already a juggernaut through its various microtransactions, and the game's revenue is likely to surge even further with this new subscription offering.

In addition to the ongoing updates for GTA Online, Rockstar is already "well underway" in the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, or whatever the next entry will be called. Rockstar also just recently launched GTA V and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with various upgrades, and you can now upgrade for a special, lower rate.