GTA 5 On PS5 Delayed To March 2022, New Trailer Shown At PlayStation Showcase

Grand Theft Auto V is coming to the PS5, and we got a chance to see what the game--first released a full eight years ago--will look like on the new-generation hardware. The most profitable piece of entertainment in history seems ready to get even bigger, judging by what was shown as the PlayStation Showcase on Thursday.

The trailer showed off some of GTA V's gorgeous environments and high-octane action. It also promised improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, and "seamless" switching between the three main characters.

We also learned that the wait for GTA V and GTA Online will be longer than expected, with the game now slated to arrive in March 2022 as opposed to November 11, 2021. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S, but that version wasn't discussed during Sony's briefing, of course.

"Players can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more," Rockstar said in a blog post.

Grand Theft Auto V is currently available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, and Grand Theft Auto Online is supported on all platforms but PS3 and Xbox 360. GTA Online will also be available for free for three months on PS5 at launch.

As announced previously, GTA Online players on PS4 can earn GTA$1,000,000 every month until GTA Online releases for PS5 in March 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V is a bonafide juggernaut, reaching sales of 150 million units, with GTA Online continuing to perform well. The ongoing success of GTA Online might help explain why we haven't heard anything about GTA 6 yet.