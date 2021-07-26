GTA 5 Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Again Three Months After Rejoining The Service

Rockstar North's long-running Grand Theft Auto V is poised to leave Xbox Game Pass sometime soon, according to the service's official website.

Under the "Leaving Soon" filter on Xbox's Game Pass subpage, GTA V is listed alongside It Lurks Below, The Touryst, and UnderMine. It's unclear exactly when these four games will leave Xbox Game Pass, but titles tend to be removed from the subscription service during the month's second week.

GTA V is of particular mention. The open-world action-adventure game rejoined Xbox Game Pass on April 8 after initially being added to the service back in 2020. Now three months later, GTA V is leaving Game Pass again. Subscribers looking to own the title will get a 20% membership discount.

Though GTA V will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass, the service is set to receive a handful of titles in the next few weeks. This includes The Ascent, Omno, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Hades, and Psychonauts 2.

Rockstar is reportedly working on Grand Theft Auto 6, though it likely won't launch until 2025. The upcoming game will feature an evolving location that mirrors the ever-changing nature of Fortnite's map.

In other GTA V news, the game's standalone GTA Online mode has received a new Los Santos Turners update that adds new cars and more missions.