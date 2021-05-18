GTA 5 Has Now Sold 145 Million Copies, Red Dead Redemption 2 Climbs To 37 Million

Grand Theft Auto V has crossed yet another huge sales milestone. Take-Two Interactive has announced that the open-world game has now crossed 145 million units shipped to retailers, which is up from 140 million three months ago.

In total, the series has reached 345 million units sold in to retailers. That's a huge figure, but it's not the biggest franchise around, as Call of Duty just hit 400 million sold.

The game is poised for even more growth in the future, as Rockstar Games just announced that GTA V is headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11. That's also the day that GTA Online's standalone release will debut on next-gen systems.

Outside of that, Rockstar recently announced plans to support GTA Online with more content updates throughout the summer.

Also in the earnings release, Take-Two announced that Red Dead Redemption II has now shipped more than 37 million units, up from 36 million, while the franchise overall has passed 60 million copies sold across two entries. Like GTA Online, Red Dead Online is also getting additional updates this summer.

Take-Two also disclosed franchise sales numbers for other series:

NBA 2K -- 111 million

Borderlands -- 70 million

Civilization -- 57 million

BioShock -- 37 million

For Take-Two's fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, the company made $3.373 billion in revenue, which is up 9% compared to $3.089 billion. Money from "recurrent consumer spending," which includes virtual currency, add-on content, and in-game purchases, rose by 50% compared to the same period last year. Another bright spot for Take-Two was digital sales, which jumped 23% to $2.919 billion.

Take-Two posted a profit of $588.9 million for the year, which is up 46%. Take-Two is currently holding an earnings call to discuss these results, so check back for more.