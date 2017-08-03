GTA 5 Graphics Mod Makes The Game Look Ridiculously Beautiful

Grand Theft Auto V is still selling extremely well, but its age is starting to show. Although it still looks pretty good, any four-year-old game's graphics aren't going to be able to compete with brand-new AAA releases. Luckily, GTA V has a robust modding community, and one new mod is designed to overhaul and update the game's graphical fidelity.

The NaturalVision Remastered mod, as it's called, is a redone version of an earlier graphics overhaul for the game. The new mod, however, boasts improved weather, lighting, colors, and tone mapping. As creator Razed described it, it's meant to "blur the line between fantasy and reality." You can see it in action below.

Razed stated on the mod's GTA5-Mods page that they viewed over 40 hours of footage, hundreds of photos, and hours spent in Google Street View to better understand Southern California landscape and cities. The mod apparently took 1,200 hours to finish. You can download the mod here.

In other GTA V news, the game continues to support parent company Take-Two. In a recent earnings call, the company stated that GTA Online still brings in a lot of money. The game is one of the best-selling titles ever, with over 80 million copies sold.