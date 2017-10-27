GTA 5 Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Halloween Event, New Vehicle, And GTA$ Giveaway
Major discounts on tons of properties and vehicles, too.
Grand Theft Auto V's latest update is a big one, with lots to offer players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. To celebrate the game's 4th anniversary, Rockstar is offering discounts on tons of properties and vehicles, holding a big giveaway, and introducing a "nightmarish" new Adversary Mode right in time for Halloween.
Condemned mode marks one GTA Online player for imminent death. You die when the time runs out, unless you can "pass the bad news" onto somebody else by killing them. It's a last man standing competition, with double GTA$ and RP at stake until November 6.
You can also earn double GTA$ and RP on Smuggler's Sell Missions and, to celebrate the game's milestone, Rockstar is giving away GTA$400,000 to any player who logs into GTA Online from now until November 6. Those players will receive the payout in their Maze Bank account sometime between November 6 and November 13.
As always, the update also introduces a new vehicle. This time, it's the Vigilante, equipped with rocket propulsion technology and front-mounted machine guns (with room for a missile upgrade). You can put the Vigilante to the test in the new Transform Race Inferno, and earn double payouts of GTA$ and RP as all Transform Races offer the bonuses until October 30.
There are tons of deals on for a limited time. Up until October 30, you can get 30% off a whole bunch of properties and vehicles. Check out the full list above and below, and for more details you can visit GTA V's website.
Properties
- All Hangars – 30% off
- All Bunkers – 30% off
- All Biker Clubhouses – 30% off
- All Vehicle Warehouses – 30% off
Special and Weaponized Vehicles
- Weaponized Tampa (both prices) – 30% off
- Half-Track (both prices) – 30% off
- Ramp Buggy (both prices) – 30% off
- Phantom Wedge (both prices) – 30% off
- Ruiner 2000 (both prices) – 30% off
Cars, Motorcycles, and Aircrafts
- Vapid Retinue – 30% off
- Hijack Ruston – 30% off
- Pegassi Infernus Classic – 30% off
- Pegassi Vortex – 30% off
- Nagasaki Shotaro – 30% off
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod – 30% off
- Ocelot Penetrator – 30% off
- Banshee 900R upgrade – 30% off
- V-65 Molotok (both prices) – 30% off
