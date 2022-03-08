GTA 5 And GTA Online PS5/Xbox Series X Pricing Announced

The price of Grand Theft Auto V's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have been revealed. Existing owners of GTA V and Online won't get a free upgrade, but there are hefty discounts for both PS5 and Series X|S preorders.

Xbox Series X|S

The GTA V and GTA Online bundle costs $20, a 50% discount from its regular price of $40. The preorder is now live on the browser version of the Xbox store.

GTA Online is available for $10, a 50% discount, for a limited time. After June 14, GTA Online will cost $20. This pricing isn't available on the Xbox store in the browser. You'll need to check the Xbox store through your console in order to see these prices and preorder.

PS5

GTA V is available at $10 until June 14, and GTA Online (the standalone release) is free until June as well. So PS5 players can get both GTA V and GTA Online for $10 until June.

After June, the GTA V and GTA Online bundle will be $40 on PS5, while the standalone GTA Online edition will cost $20.

GTA V's PS5 US preorder listing isn't live on the browser website yet, but you can check the pricing and preorder on the PSN store. If you click on GTA V's PS4 store, click on the dots to look at other versions, you'll see the price for GTA V and GTA Online editions.

GTA V will launch on PS5 and Series X|S on March 15. You can go ahead and preload, and you can check out our guide on how to transfer GTA V saves to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. GTA V's PS5 and Series X|S editions will come with graphical upgrades and new content for GTA Online. The physical GTA V PS5 and Series X|S editions will release in April.