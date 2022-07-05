GTA 4 And Red Dead Redemption Remasters Scrapped By Rockstar, Insider Claims

A new report claims that supposed remasters of Grand Theft Auto 4 and the first Red Dead Redemption have been scrapped.

As reported by VGC, Rockstar insider Tez2 recently claimed on Twitter that any potential GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters are unlikely to go ahead. And this is potentially due to the poor reception of last year's GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

"As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind," wrote Tez2 on Twitter.

"The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision."

In a tweet replying to another user on Twitter, Tez2 also clarified that the remasters weren't in full production, more just something that was planned, with Rockstar "looking at the Trilogy to greenlight more remasters."

When The Trilogy launched back in November, it wasn't in a particularly good state. GameSpot's own Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - Definitive Edition review of the collection a 4/10, noting the "absolutely hideous" character models, game-breaking bugs, and a number of missing features.

Things were so bad that the original versions of the game were reinstated on PC, and modders swooped in to fix bugs before Rockstar managed to do it itself.

Earlier this year publisher Take-Two did note that The Trilogy "significantly" exceeded the company's expectations, with estimations of around 10 million units sold.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick certainly sounded open to the idea of remasters during an earnings call last year, so never say never.