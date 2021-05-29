Grounded Will Get "Larger And Slightly Less Frequent Updates" With One Coming Late June

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids-style survivor game Grounded will no longer receive frequent updates, as developer Obsidian Entertainment confirmed that the studio wants to shift its energy to tackling larger content drops.

Obsidian clarified its reasoning for "doing larger and slightly less frequent updates moving forward" on Grounded's official website. The studio said releasing monthly content while toiling on bigger tasks is difficult with a small team. As such, Obsidian is focusing on "larger features that take time." This shift will give the studio the space to work on developing "more meaningful [updates] with more and better content," Obsidian said.

The next update for Grounded is slated to drop on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in late June. Obsidian said it's "one of [the] largest yet" for the game and outlined some of the features coming when the update rolls out.

It will let players flip assets like staircases to create mirrored versions, spawn giant food items more often, and add an enhanced TAYZ.T defense variant called ARC.R. Further, the June update will include new features for the game's Photo mode and introduces more building pieces.

More information about the update will come soon, according to Obsidian.

Grounded isn't Obsidian's only game it's working on; The studio unveiled the first-person RPG Avowed during an Xbox event last year. While it's unclear what will be showcased alongside Halo Infinite, Bethesda and Xbox are holding a joint E3 briefing on June 13. Obsidian is a subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios that developed the Bethesda-published Fallout: New Vegas.