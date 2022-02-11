Grounded Reaches 10 Million Players, Here's How That Compares To Halo, Forza, Sea Of Thieves, And More

Thanks in part to Xbox Game Pass, player numbers for Xbox games are rising to new heights. Obsidian's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-meets-Rust game Grounded is the latest to put up big numbers, recently reaching 10 million players since launch.

Game director Adam Brennecke said the team is overwhelmed by the response to the game. "It means the world to us. Thank you so much for joining us in the back yard."

The game reached 10 million players before it was even technically "finished." Brennecke confirmed that the team at Obsidian is gearing up for the 1.0 release of the game later this year. For those who haven't played yet, Brennecke confirmed that a free weekend on Steam is coming up soon.

Grounded 10 Million Players Achievement Unlocked 🎉

That's right! Over 10 Million of you have entered the backyard!

To help celebrate, here is a special message from Grounded's Game Director, Adam Brennecke! 💚 pic.twitter.com/aPNE9Ty9KR — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) February 10, 2022

Grounded is just the latest success story from Xbox in terms of player numbers. Sea of Thieves currently leads the way with 25 million+ players, followed by Halo Infinite with 20 million and Forza Horizon 5 with more than 18 million. Minecraft Dungeons, meanwhile, recently passed 15 million.

Of course, none of these games have necessarily sold that many copies since they are available on Xbox Game Pass. But they are big numbers all the same, and they seemingly speak to what Xbox Game Pass can offer in terms of helping a game reach a level of scale it might not otherwise be able to.

Here's the recent updates on Total Players for some Xbox 1st party Games that have been given in the last few months

• Sea of Thieves - 25+ Million

• Halo Infinite - 20+ Million

• Forza Horizon 5 - 18+ Million

• Minecraft Dungeons - 15+ Million

• Grounded - 10+ Million pic.twitter.com/6jNyxNLBS8 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 10, 2022

Obsidian, which is owned by Microsoft, has multiple other new games in development. These include the RPGs Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.