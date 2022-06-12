Grounded Finally Leaving Early Access, Releasing In September

Grounded has been in early access for some time now, but Obsidian is finally preparing to roll out its 1.0 update. The full game, complete with its entire campaign story, is coming in September.

The montage trailer showed the kind of action we've come to expect from Grounded, complete with a comedic robot narrator. A news report gave some story detail on a wave of teenager disappearances from apparently hapless parents who do not realize their kids are just shrunk down in the back yard.

Our early access review of Grounded concluded that it was a great foundation for a full-fledged survival game, and Obsidian has been regularly supporting it with new content as well as quality-of-life updates.