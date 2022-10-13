Green Man Gaming Has So Many PC Deals Right Now

If you’re looking for the best PC gaming deals right now, you should check out Green Man Gaming. The online retailer has tons of discounts and limited-time offers active, including a massive Bandai Namco publisher sale that sees many of the company’s biggest games heavily discounted. You can grab Tales of Arise for just $20.64 (originally $50), Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition for $14.19 (normally $109.97), and Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition for $21.50 (normally $100), along with many others. The Bandai Namco publisher sale lasts until October 16.

Outside of the Bandai Namco deals, numerous other games from other publishers are also on sale at Green Man Gaming. Some highlights include Far Cry 6 down to $20.16 (normally $60) and Bravely Default II for $30 (normally $60). There are even pre-release discounts for upcoming games like Dragon Ball: The Breakers for $16.79 (normally $20), A Plague Tale: Requiem for $42 (normally $50), and Scorn for $36 (normally $40).

We’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite deals in the list below, but there are plenty more to check out at GMG.

Green Man Gaming deals