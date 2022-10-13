Green Man Gaming Has So Many PC Deals Right Now
Tons of games from Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Bethesda, and more are on sale.
If you’re looking for the best PC gaming deals right now, you should check out Green Man Gaming. The online retailer has tons of discounts and limited-time offers active, including a massive Bandai Namco publisher sale that sees many of the company’s biggest games heavily discounted. You can grab Tales of Arise for just $20.64 (originally $50), Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition for $14.19 (normally $109.97), and Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition for $21.50 (normally $100), along with many others. The Bandai Namco publisher sale lasts until October 16.
Outside of the Bandai Namco deals, numerous other games from other publishers are also on sale at Green Man Gaming. Some highlights include Far Cry 6 down to $20.16 (normally $60) and Bravely Default II for $30 (normally $60). There are even pre-release discounts for upcoming games like Dragon Ball: The Breakers for $16.79 (normally $20), A Plague Tale: Requiem for $42 (normally $50), and Scorn for $36 (normally $40).
We’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite deals in the list below, but there are plenty more to check out at GMG.
Green Man Gaming deals
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $7.22 ($
60)
- Bravely Default II - $30 ($
60)
- Children of Morta: Complete Edition - $7.77 ($
27)
- Code Vein: Deluxe Edition - $10.32 ($
80)
- The Division 2 - $7.74 ($
30)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition - $14.19 ($
109.97)
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $5.61 ($
20)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $8.50 ($
40)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $12.75 ($
60)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.61 ($
20)
- Far Cry 6 - $20.16 ($
60)
- Legend of Mana HD - $15 ($
30)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $25.79 ($
59.98)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $25 ($
60)
- Moonlighter - $3.84 ($
20)
- Ni No Kuni: Warth of the White Witch Remastered - $6.45 ($
50)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $8.25 ($
60)
- No Man’s Sky - $30 ($
60)
- Rayman Legends - $4.29 ($
19.95)
- Tales of Arise - $20.64 ($
50)
- Tekken 7: Originals Edition - $11.61 ($
90)
- This War of Mine - $3.20 ($
20)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition - $21.50 ($
100)
- Soul Calibur VI - $5.16 ($
60)
