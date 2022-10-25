Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale Has Deals To Buy For

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, another horror-focused gaming sale has risen from its 11-month slumber and is ready to deliver some discounts your way. Over on Green Man Gaming, you can find plenty of great deals on recent PC horror games, terrifying classics, and a few mainstream titles. Sure, they're not horror games, but what's scarier than a backlog that continues to grow as you add more titles to it?

Some of the notable discounts include 49% off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a 60% savings on Days Gone, and a staggering 66% cut off of the Back 4 Blood cover price. If you feel like grabbing an entire franchise, you can grab savings on entire Batman and Devil May Cry collections, as well as more deals on popular games.

For more gaming discounts, check out the Fanatical Scream Sale, the Xbox Shocktober sale, and Sony's PlayStation deals on spooky games.