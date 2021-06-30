Greedfall's Free Next-Gen Update Is Now Available, Unless You Got The Game From PS Plus

Greedfall's free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available for everyone who began playing on last-generation hardware. However, you don't have access to the free upgrade if you happened to snag the action-RPG during its PS Plus promotion back in January, developer Spiders confirmed.

Spiders outlined the free next-gen upgrade's enhancements on Twitter, which include faster load times and a 60fps performance mode. When asked whether the PS5 upgrade would be free for the PS Plus version of Greedfall, the game's official Twitter account said that it's "not eligible."

The free version obtained by the PS+ subscription is not eligible for the free upgrade to the PS5 version — GreedFall (@greedfall) June 29, 2021

In other words, PlayStation 4 players who bought Greedfall can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free. Meanwhile, those PlayStation players who got the game through PS Plus will have to purchase the PS5 version.

Spiders didn't specify why the PS Plus version of the action-RPG is ineligible for the free PlayStation 5 upgrade. We've reached out to the developer for clarification and will update this story should it respond.

Greedfall is Spiders' latest project, which launched in September 2019 for last-generation hardware. Along with the next-gen version that's now available, a new piece of DLC called The De Vespe Conspiracy is now up for purchase. It retails for $7 and adds a new region, costumes, weapons, and contracts.