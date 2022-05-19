Greedfall 2: The Dying World Coming To PC And Console In 2024

GreedFall 2: The Dying World has been officially announced by publisher Nacon and developer Spiders. A sequel set three years before the events of the first game, Greedfall 2 will see you play as an uprooted native of Teer Fradee who travels to the continent of Gacane.

A slave to a nation that has been corrupted by war, the Malichor plague, and various politicians, you'll have to use cunning and guile to win back your freedom and forge new alliances. When diplomacy doesn't work, you can always resort to combat alongside your allies.

"Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love," said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. "We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action, and fantasy."

Currently scheduled for release in 2024 on PC and consoles, Greedfall 2 is one of several games that Nacon will be publishing. Steelrising, which looks like Elden Ring if it took place during the French Revolution, is also in development at Spiders and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been delayed to 2023.

The next year is shaping up to be a busy one for new games and to keep an eye on upcoming announcements you can check out our Not-E3 Press Conference schedule.