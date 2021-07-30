Halo Infinite Preview Xur Location Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Install PS5 Restock Tracker Trials of Osiris Rewards

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Great PC Game Deals This Weekend: Two Point Hospital For $7, Project Cars For $2, And More

As Fanatical's huge summer sale approaches, it's kicking things off with a countdown weekend sale on Steam games.

By on

Comments

Though August is upon us, the big summer sales aren't over just yet, with PC keys store Fanatical gearing up to kick off its blowout summer sale on Monday, August 2. Next week's sale will bring thousands of discounts on Steam keys and more, with pricing that rivals Steam's own summer sale. This weekend, Fanatical is kicking off a series of flash deals to build hype for the main event on Monday. New flash deals are going live on a regular basis and will last 24 hours each, so you'll have to keep checking back for the latest deals. All of the following game deals are Steam keys.

Right now, Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition is 96% off, dropping to just $2, with the GOTY Edition featuring four additional tracks, over 50 new cars, and more. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is another flash deal on Friday, dropping to just $5 for Steam. Two Point Hospital is a great pickup at just $7, and Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 will probably make you super hungry for just $9. Craft the World, a sandbox game where you control a tribe of dwarves, is also dirt cheap for a limited time at $2.84, while UnderRail, an old-school indie RPG set in a post-apocalyptic metro station, is down to $6.

More flash deals are coming throughout the weekend and into Monday, including upcoming steep discounts on Risk of Rain 2, Thief, Metro Exodus - Gold Edition, and more.

See latest flash deals at Fanatical

Aside from the flash deals, there are some other great game deals right now, including the newly released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for $34 (down from $40). Check out more of the best deals available right now below--note that the following prices were accurate at time of publish, but each deal ends at different times. Prices are also rounded to the nearest dollar.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)