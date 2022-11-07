Great Nintendo Switch Grip Gets Nice Discount At Amazon
Give your Switch a little more of that pro controller feel in handheld mode with this grip, which is almost half-off.
The Nintendo Switch is an excellent console-handheld hybrid, but its Joy-Con controllers leave something to be desired for long-term play. That's been resolved by accessories, and one rather good Switch Grip is on sale for a great price. You can get the NexiGo Gripcon for just $35.
Nintendo Switch NexiGo Gripcon
$35 (was $60)
The Switch NexiGo Gripcon is modeled loosely after the Pro controller, making it look similar to a Pro controller split in half, or the Hori Split Pad Pro. It's cheaper than either one, though, at almost half off. The green/blue model is $35, while the black and red/blue models are $36.
This controller slots onto your Switch or Switch OLED, and includes mappable back buttons and gyro and vibration functions. It also comes with a set of replaceable joystick caps so you can customize the feel to your liking.
Looking to pair your new controller with a great game? Make sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Multiple retailers are hosting sales already, including Best Buy and Target.
