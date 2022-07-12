Great Nintendo Switch Grip Gets Big Discount For Amazon Prime Day

The Switch NexiGo Gripcon is modeled loosely after the Pro controller, making it look similar to a Pro controller split in half, or the Hori Split Pad Pro. It's significantly cheaper than either one, though, at almost half-off for Prime Day. The sale price includes the Black and Red/Blue variants, while the Green/Blue color version is still $45.

This controller slots onto your Switch or Switch OLED, and includes mappable back buttons and gyro and vibration functions. It also comes with a set of replaceable joystick caps so you can customize the feel to your liking.