Great Nintendo Switch Grip Gets Big Discount For Amazon Prime Day
Give your Switch a little more of that pro controller feel in handheld mode with this grip, which is almost half-off.
The Nintendo Switch is an excellent console-handheld hybrid, but its Joy-Con controllers leave something to be desired for long-term play. That's been resolved by accessories, and one rather good Switch Grip is on sale for a great price for Amazon Prime Day. You can get the NexiGo Gripcon for just $35.
Nintendo Switch NexiGo Gripcon
$35 (was $60)
The Switch NexiGo Gripcon is modeled loosely after the Pro controller, making it look similar to a Pro controller split in half, or the Hori Split Pad Pro. It's significantly cheaper than either one, though, at almost half-off for Prime Day. The sale price includes the Black and Red/Blue variants, while the Green/Blue color version is still $45.
This controller slots onto your Switch or Switch OLED, and includes mappable back buttons and gyro and vibration functions. It also comes with a set of replaceable joystick caps so you can customize the feel to your liking.
Amazon Prime Day is known for offering loads of deals on games, hardware, and accessories, and this year is no exception. Switch owners have gotten a wide selection on great deals, including discounts on recent games like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Skyward Sword HD. We've also seen lots of deals on 4K TVs, PlayStation and Xbox games, and more. Be sure to check out our picks for the best Switch deals and all of our Amazon Prime Day deals coverage.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
