Great Game Deals At Best Buy This Week: 13 Sentinels, Yakuza, Mass Effect Legendary, And More

Best Buy has really stepped up its game lately when it comes to its weekly sales, and this week is no exception. The retailer has a fresh slate of games on sale for great prices this week, including last year's hidden gem about Japanese high school students piloting giant mechs, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim; the newly released Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster; and the upgraded, next-gen versions of Judgment. First-party Switch games also see nice markdowns this week, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $41 and Miitopia (which released in May) for $43.

