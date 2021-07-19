The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Great Game Deals At Best Buy This Week: 13 Sentinels, Yakuza, Mass Effect Legendary, And More
Please play 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, I beg of you.
Best Buy has really stepped up its game lately when it comes to its weekly sales, and this week is no exception. The retailer has a fresh slate of games on sale for great prices this week, including last year's hidden gem about Japanese high school students piloting giant mechs, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim; the newly released Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster; and the upgraded, next-gen versions of Judgment. First-party Switch games also see nice markdowns this week, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $41 and Miitopia (which released in May) for $43.
Check out the best game deals we think are worth jumping on below.
- Catherine: Full Body (Switch) -- $25 (
$50)
- Judgment (PS5, Series X) -- $25 (
$40)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Xbox) -- $45 (
$60)
- Miitopia (Switch) -- $43 (
$60)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Switch) -- $20 (
$40)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) -- $41 (
$60)
- Nier Replicant (PS4, Xbox) -- $40 (
$60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch) -- $46 (
$60)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Switch) -- $32 (
$40)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch) -- $35 (
$50)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) -- $40 (
$60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, Xbox) -- $25 (
$60)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now
- New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games July 2021: Two Freebies Are Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation