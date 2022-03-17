Great AirPods Alternative Is Only $50 For A Limited Time

Amazon is slashing the price of the JBL Tune earbuds, offering them for just $50. Typically priced at $100, the Tune earbuds come in a variety of styles and colors, making them a great, affordable alternative to expensive AirPods. Bluetooth earbuds are a great and ultra-portable option for gaming on the go on Nintendo Switch or mobile devices, and JBL has a solid reputation for offering quality audio at lower prices.

JBL Tune Earbuds $50 (was $100) Two different styles of Tune earbuds are on sale for 50% off--the 125TWS and 225TWS. Specs vary slightly between the two (for example, the 125TWS offers 32 hours of battery life while the 225TWS only offers 25 hours), but both are seeing the $50 discount. If you're looking for something with reliable noise canceling tech, consider picking up the 125TWS, which boasts an in-ear design and comes with three different ear tip sizes. The 225TWS, meanwhile, have a form factor that are more like AirPods. JBL Tune 125TWS JBL Tune 225TWS

No matter which model you chose, you'll get a seamless Bluetooth wireless connection, a slim charging case, and deep bass powered by JBL's Pure Bass technology. Several colors for both the 125TWS and 225TWS are on sale, including black, white, and blue. And if you're a Prime member, the JBL Tune earbuds are available for same-day delivery in select locations.

Amazon's discount ends tonight, so swing by and check out the savings on JBL Tune earbuds while you can.